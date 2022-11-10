Accomack County Voter Registrar Angel Shrieves told ShoreDailyNews.com Wednesday that it may take a day or two to sort out all of the write in votes to determine the composition of several town councils in the County.

Several towns did not have enough candidates to fill out their town councils and many of these will be filled by write in votes. Shrieves said the hold up was because state law requires that all provisional ballots be processed by Thursday.

Shrieves said that there were 91 provisional ballots cast in the county Tuesday. Provisional ballots are issued when voters do not have the required identification. The ballots are issued and the votes will count after it is established that the voter is registered.

Shrieves said that the write ins will be processed sometime Thursday or possibly Friday.

Northampton Registrar Terry Flynn says Northampton’s write ins should be processed sometime today. The only seat waiting to be determined by write in is the 6th Town Council seat for Nassawadox.