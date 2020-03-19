The following towns in Accomack County, Belle Haven, Chincoteague, Hallwood, Keller, Onancock, Parksley, Saxis, Tangier and Wachapreague are scheduled to hold town elections on May 5, 2020, to elect Mayors, Town Council members and one Recorder (in Belle Haven).

In light of the threat of the COVID19 virus and the fact that the health of our voters and Election Officials is paramount, the Office of Voter Registration and Elections here in Accomack County encourages those voters who are eligible to vote in one of the town elections above to vote at home via absentee ballot. You may apply for an absentee ballot on line at https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation or by call the Registrar’s office at 757-787-2935 or 757-824-0524 and an application will be mailed to you.

When completing your online application use the “My disability or illness” #2A reason code if you have no other qualifying reason code to use. You will also be able to register to vote and update your current registration on line. The last day to register to vote for those persons in one of the incorporated towns listed above is April 13, 2020.

At this time the Office of Voter Registration and Elections remains open and there has been no call to postpone the May 5 th elections. However again we encourage our voters to help us protect everyone by taking advantage of voting in this May 5th election by mail.

Absentee voting begins March 20 th for the May 5 th elections and the last day you may request a ballot be mailed to you is April 28, 2020 by 5:00pm. For more information please visit www.co.accomack.va.us/departments/registrar or call us at 757-787-2935 / 757-824-0525.

