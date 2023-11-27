Accomack County recieves $39,000 to enhance school safety from Virginia Department of Education

The Virginia Department of Education today announced $12 million in state School Security Equipment Grants to protect students, faculty and visitors in 483 schools in 98 school divisions. The grants will pay for security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, security vestibules, two-way radios, voice and video internal communication systems, interior school bus cameras, two-way radios for buses, mass notification systems and other security enhancements.

Grants for the 2023-2024 school year were awarded on a competitive basis to school divisions and grant funds awarded were based on a ranked order on the competitive application criteria. The criteria developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services gives priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades.

Accomack County recieved $39,094, to be split between Accawmacke Elementary, Arcadia Middle, Chincoteague Elementary, Chincoteague High, Kegotank Elementary, Metompkin Elementary, Nandua High, Pungoteague Elementary and Tangier Combined School.

The maximum award per school division is set by the General Assembly at $250,000.