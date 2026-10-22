Accomack County receives National Budget Award

October 22, 2026
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Accomack County Seal

Accomack County is receiving some national recognition for the way it puts together its annual budget.

The Government Finance Officers Association has awarded the county its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

The award recognizes governments that do a good job of presenting their budgets and making financial information easier for officials and the public to understand.

To receive the award, a budget must meet nationally recognized standards in four areas. It must serve as a policy document, a financial plan, a guide for county operations, and a way to communicate financial information to the public.

Preston Ford in Keller

The budget must also meet specific standards in all four categories, along with fourteen required criteria.

The association says the award reflects the commitment of local government leaders and staff to sound budgeting practices.

More than 1,900 governments participate in the association’s budget awards program, which recognizes communities that work to improve the way they prepare and present their budgets.

The association also shares award-winning budgets to give other governments examples they can follow.County Administrator Mike Mason said the County has received this reward for several years but it shows the dedication of the supporting staff and is a way to thank them for their outstanding service to the community.

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

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