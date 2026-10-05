Accomack County Public Schools moved up in state rankings

By Linda Cicoira

Accomack County Public Schools’ state ranking improved by 28 points in 2026 compared with the previous year, according to a recent report. The advance was the largest jump in rankings among all divisions in Virginia, and the division’s best-ever ranking.

Accomack moved from 92nd to 64th in the state. There are 133 divisions in Virginia. Its second-best rank was 65 in 2007.

The 2026 state ranking compares overall division pass rates with the previous year. Accomack’s overall pass rate improved from 65.84 percent to 70.53 percent, an increase of 4.69 percent. The improvement was second only to Fredericksburg City, which improved by 5.13 percent.