New coronavirus numbers issued Monday morning include two more cases for Accomack County. Sunday’s numbers had Accomack County with 4 cases. Monday’s numbers include 6 cases for Accomack and still 1 case for Northampton,

According to Jon Richardson of the Virginia department of health, the three new positive tests were a male in his 40s, a male in his 60s and a female in her 60s. One of these was the Eastern Shore Rural Health employee, which was reported Saturday. More information on these cases is expected Monday morning from the Eastern Shore Health District.

As of Monday, Virginia has tested 12,038 people resulting in a positive diagnosis for 1,020 individuals. There are a total of 136 Virginians hospitalized and the total of deaths in the state is now 25.

