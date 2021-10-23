The Accomack County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Wednesday night to accept a partial settlement of Opioid Litigation. The settlement funds total approximately $26 billion nationally. It is estimated that Accomack County will receive roughly $705,000 over an 18 year period with the majority of the funding coming in the first few years. The resolution was required to authorize County Attorney Jan Procter and outside counsel to take such action as may be required to effect the settlement.