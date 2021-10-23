The Accomack County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Wednesday night to accept a partial settlement of Opioid Litigation. The settlement funds total approximately $26 billion nationally. It is estimated that Accomack County will receive roughly $705,000 over an 18 year period with the majority of the funding coming in the first few years. The resolution was required to authorize County Attorney Jan Procter and outside counsel to take such action as may be required to effect the settlement.
Related Posts
Ness-Hopkins to be sentenced today
June 6, 2019
Virginia lawmakers convene in person for special session
August 3, 2021
Local Conditions
October 23, 2021, 9:58 am
Mostly sunny
58°F
58°F
0 mph
real feel: 65°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 37%
wind speed: 0 mph N
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 7:19 am
sunset: 6:14 pm
40 minutes ago
Bill LeCato hosts the Franktown Jam Radio Show tonight at 8pm with a 3-hour blend of classic rock, outlaw country, blues, Americana, folk, bluegrass and more! ... See MoreSee Less