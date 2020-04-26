In a week’s time the COVID-19 case rate in Accomack County has gone from 33 cases last Saturday to 187 cases as of Sunday. This gives Accomack County the third highest case rate in Virginia behind Harrisonburg and Richmond.

Meanwhile Tyson Foods in Temperanceville is scheduled to reopen Monday. The plant was closed from Friday through Sunday for a thorough deep cleaning. Neither the local health department or Tysons has released any information about any cases of COVID-19 at the facility.

The Eastern Shore Health District did announce that the increase is the result of five outbreaks in the county but did not identify any of them.

