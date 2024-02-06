Accomack County Introduces Fy 24-25 Budget

No tax increases anticipated.

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors met Monday night for their annual budget introduction session.

County Administrator Mike Mason told the board that the $83,723,000 budget reflects a 7% increase over the previous year’s budget. However, no tax increases are anticipated.

The $83,723,000 will be divided up as follows: 38.2% for Public Education, 5.2% to Debt Service, 9.9% for Public Works, 8.3% for General Government Administration, 12.7% for Public Safety and EMS, 3.4% for Health and Welfare, 3.% for Public Safety Fire Compensation, 6% for Public Safety Law Enforcement and the Jail, 4.9% for General Public Safety, 2.9% for Planning and Communication, 1.8% for Parks and Recreation and Cultural, 1.79% for Judicial Administrational and 1.6% for Nondepartmental expenses.

The budget includes a 10 cent per hundred dollar lower real estate tax rate from $0.59.5 per $100 of assessed value in the 2023-24 budget to 49.5 % in the 24-25 budget. Mason said the $0.49.5% per $100 of assessed value real estate tax in Accomack County is lower than Northampton which has a $0.760 per $100 of assessed value, and Worcester County which has a rate of $0.957 per $100 of assessed value.

The projection contains a $1.1 million increase for the School division. Raises for County employees have been 73% implemented with the additional 27% proposed effective 7/1/2024. 83% of full-time employees are positively impacted and no pay decreases are anticipated.

The budget does include a 1% Cost of Living Increase effective December 1, 2024.

The budget anticipates the rate for personal property including autos and trucks will remain level at $3.72. But that doesn’t mean car and truck owners will pay the same amount as last year. The increased value of vehicles may result in higher tax levies.

Tax revenue projections are projected as follows: General property taxes are anticipated to be around $41,311,928 or 54.6% of revenue. Other local taxes are anticipated to provide $12,323,860 or 16.3%.

Other major sources of revenue include $11,638,193 or 15.4% in Commonwealth aid, and 2,796,384 or 3.7%.

The power point presentation of the budget proposal is available on the Accomack County web site under Board Docs.

The Board will reconvene Thursday night February 8 at 5 p.m. at the Board of Supervisors Chamber in Accomack to receive budget requests from individual county departments.