Accomack County Accomack County is pleased to announce the hiring of Leander N. “Lee” Pambid for the role of Deputy County Administrator, as one of two deputies that support the County Administrator and oversees large facets of the County’s operations.

Mr. Pambid will begin his tenure with Accomack County on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 and will be based in the County’s Administrative offices on Courthouse Avenue.

“The County conducted an extensive search to fill this position that involved use of a third party recruiter to help us find the right candidate. We received over a dozen applications that were deemed qualified and selected four for interview”, County Administrator Michael Mason offered. “Mr. Pambid was our top candidate and we are pleased that he has accepted our offer and will bring his many years of experience to Accomack County.”

Twenty-three years of experience in Virginia public service Mr. Pambid holds a bachelor’s degree in Urban Studies and Planning, a graduate certificate in Urban Revitalization, and a Masters in Urban and Regional Planning, all from the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, Virginia Commonwealth University. Additionally he has a graduate certificate in Local Government Management and a Masters in Public Administration, both from Virginia Tech. His most recent position was the Director of Community Development in Farmville, and prior to that, he held positions in Strasburg, Henrico County, and his hometown of South Boston, all in Virginia. He is a certified a Certified Zoning Administrator, experienced planner, a Marine Corps veteran and has broad experience in planning and zoning in the Commonwealth having served as a director of community development, a planning and zoning administrator and a planner for both large and small local governments.

Areas of Responsibility will include: Mr. Pambid will oversee the Building and Zoning, code enforcement, Planning, Economic Development and Environmental departments of the County. He will support the Planning Commission as they begin the updates to the County’s Comprehensive Plan. Mr. Pambid is excited to start his new role with the County and looks forward to meeting the challenges that await him