Assistant County Administrator Rich Morrison told the Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday that the County has provided $318,000 in CARES Act assistance to waterman in the county. These funds were provided to 67 applicants. Morrison also said that there were 37 small business grants totaling $157,250 and $48,000 provided in Charter Boat and Passenger carrying vessels assistance grants.

Morrison said he is still waiting for W9 forms to be submitted by several applicants and will be able to process further grants when that information is received. Morrison said that those who need to supply more information have been notified.

.