Accomack County employees to get a raise

May 16, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Accomack County Administration Building

Accomack County’s employees will have bigger pay checks starting July 1.

Governor Youngkin’s signing of the compromise budget bill Monday opened the door for the Accomack County  Board of Supervisors to approve a 3% raise for all county employees beginning July 1, 2024.  While the State budget only provides raises for state supported county positions,  the Board instructed the Administration to find a way for the County to offer raises to employees that do not have state supported positions.   County Administrator Mike Mason submitted the plan to cover an additional $666,084 of expense that would enable all employees to get a 3% COLA pay increase at the beginning of FY 25.

The Board included a 1% pay increase in it’s original budget  but the State raised its COLA reimbursement to 3%.

This isn’t the only raise County employees have received this year.  A Compensation Survey conducted for the Board of Supervisors recommended raises for many county employees.  The Board voted to implement the recommendations to  which the 3% raise will be added.

The Board voted unanimously at Wednesday night’s meeting to amend the approved Employee Compensation increase from 1% effective December 1, 2024 to 3% effective July 1, 2024.

