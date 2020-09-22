Accomack County’s own Cameron McIntyre was featured in the September/October Edition of Garden and Gun magazine. This month’s magazine was dedicated to “The Best of the Sporting South” and featured articles on dogs, decoys, quail, turkey and trout.

The article discusses McIntyre’s old school method of carving decoys as well as painting at his workshop on the northern end of the County.

“I think Cameron was born a hundred, maybe two hundred years too late,” says Jon Deeter, of the leading decoy auction house Guyette & Deeter, and McIntyre’s occasional hunting companion. “He could have been a decoy carver in 1825. He’s an old soul, like a Hemingway type. He’s just earthy, cool, and very talented.”

The article also covers the Eastern Shore, it’s geography and even a little of its history.

The full article can be found here.

