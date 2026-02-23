Accomack County declares State of Emergency

Accomack County will declare a local state of emergency effective at 1 p.m. today in response to ongoing severe winter weather conditions.

Sarah McQuiston with the Department of Emergency Management announced that warming centers will open this afternoon to provide residents with a safe place to stay warm and access electricity.

The warming centers will be located at Arcadia High School and Nandua High School. Both facilities will open at 4 p.m. today and remain available until 11 a.m. tomorrow.

Residents who need warmth, shelter, or power are encouraged to use the centers during those hours.

County Emergency Management officials said additional updates will be provided as conditions evolve.

For more information, residents may contact the Accomack County Office of Emergency Management at (757) 789-3103.