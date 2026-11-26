Accomack County has declared a local emergency in response to dangerous flooding and wind conditions from the Thanksgiving nor’easter, according to a county document dated November 26.

The declaration states that the storm has created “extreme peril to life and property” and that an emergency exists throughout the county.

The document names Donald L. Hart Jr. as Director of Emergency Management and Michael T. Mason as clerk of the Accomack County Board of Supervisors.

During the emergency, the county’s Emergency Management Organization will exercise the powers and duties established by state law and county ordinances, resolutions and approved emergency plans to mitigate the storm’s effects.

The document is titled a resolution to ratify the emergency declaration. It does not provide a Board of Supervisors vote, an expiration date or details about specific emergency measures.

The declaration follows a day of significant coastal flooding and damaging winds on the Eastern Shore, including evacuations and rescues on Chincoteague and rapidly rising water at Saxis.