The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to authorize staff to prepare a draft agreement with the Community Services Board to establish a one year pilot program to improve substance abuse treatment services for residents of Tangier. The estimated costs of providing the service for the year is $157,000.

Although the expenditure is not covered in the current budget, funding will be provided from the proceeds of the Opioid Settlement received by the County. The County is slated to receive between $126,000 and $157,000 from the Distribution Janssen opioid settlement fund finalized in February of this year.

The Board reached out to the Community Services Board to ascertain if there were any partnership opportunities that would allow these funds to expand opioid treatment services in the County.

The County’s obligation will be limited funding the program using only opioid settlement proceeds for the first year. The program is a pilot program and should it demonstrate success could allow the County to receive further funding to continue going forward.

The draft agreement is expected to be complete and acted upon during the September Board of Supervisors meeting.

