Will hear Second Amendment comments at 5 pm

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors has devoted its December Regular Meeting to accommodate interested citizens wishing to make public comments on the 2nd Amendment matter.

The public comment period will begin shortly after 5:00 P.M. on December 18, 2019. The Board may consider action on the same following the Public Comment period.

A Special Meeting of the Board of Supervisors will take place at 3:45 P.M. on December 18, 2019 to consider taking action on the following items:

1. A resolution authorizing inclusion of the County in a petition to the Circuit Court which seeks to add the County to the Hampton Roads Sanitation District;

2. Receive a forestry report from the senior area forester; and

3. other routine Board matters, such as budget amendments and payment of accounts payable.

There will be no Public Comment period during the 3:45 P.M. Special Meeting.

For additional information about the December 18th meetings, please visit the BoardDocs website or contact the County Administrator’s Office at (757) 787-5704 or jessicahargis@co.accomack.va.us.

Northampton County adopted a resolution in support of the Second Amendment last Tuesday night, but stopped short of declaring itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

