The Accomack County Board of Supervisors recognized four Valedictorian students at their meeting Wednesday night. Each student received a resolution acknowledging his or her achievements that lead to their selection as Valedictorians for their respective schools. Recognized were Samuel Asbury Pruitt Parks, Valedictorian of Tangier Combined School class of 2022, Yadira Sanchez Gomez, Valedictorian of Arcadia High School Class of 2022, Kadean John Rippon, Valedictorian of Nandua High School Class of 2022 and Ally Katlin Pearce, Valedictorian of Chincoteague High School Class of 2022.

