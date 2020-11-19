The Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal by Treasurer James Lilliston that the County enter into a contract with Taxing Authority Consulting Services, law firm that represent Virginia government entities, to collect delinquent taxes owed. TACS has tools to locate debtors and assets that are not easily or economically available to a local treasurers office. TACS can dedicate staff to specific collection tasks that the Treasurer’s Office may not be able to do without taking time away from the other necessary operational functions of the office.

TACS is paid a 20% fee which can be added to the tax bill resulting in no net loss of revenue to the county.

The Treasurers office will continue to collect current tax year collections and will still handle delinquent notices, DMV hold placements and other collections as well.

Accomack County Treasurer James Lilliston said that the Treasures Office seeks to use all methods that are available to our advantage to collect these monies.

The Board voted unanimously to amend the county ordinance on tax collection procedures to allow the affiliation with TACS.

.