The Board of Supervisors will hold an emergency, electronic meeting on March 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in accordance with Virginia Code 2.2-3708.2(A)(3) due to the catastrophic nature of the declared COVID-19 emergency which makes it impracticable and unsafe to assemble a quorum in a single location. The Board will meet for the purpose of addressing the Commonwealth and County Emergency Declarations; the disaster posed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the citizens’ health and safety; and provisions for the continuity of government during this state of emergency.

