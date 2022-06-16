The Accomack County Board of Supervisors discussed prioritizing the second tranche of ARPA Funding at their June meeting. While the amount of some of the funding requests is still in estimate stage, the total amount available to distribute is $3,138,002. County Administrator Mike Mason recommended in May that the County use the funding to pay for the local portion of the new 911 system upgrade, eliminating the need for the County to issue debt for the project, estimated between $892,000 and $1,563,00. Also Mason recommended that the County fund the sanitary sewer collection system feasibility study for the Northern Part of the County. Mason also recommended that an estimated $1,500,000 be used match a VATI grant.

At a Town Hall meeting in early May, requests were $250,000 in capital funds to support the renovation of the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence Facility in Onancock. Also a request to provide broadband access to migrant and agricultural workers to broadband using public WIFI hotspots in the amount of $52,966. Eastern Shore Rural Health requested $533,000 to replace the dental units at Metompkin and Pungoteague Elementary Schools and $2,216,138 to assist ESRH to expand their dental services to their campus in Onley.

Two other requests are being considered but it is uncertain as to whether either fits the criteria set by the Federal Government for the use of ARPA funding. One is a request from the Onancock Bayside Rehabilitation team for $50,000 in start up funds for the organization. The second is a request for funding to upgrade the office and Board Room at Mary N. Smith Cultural Center for $60,000 and another $20,000 to cover consultant fees.

Assuming that the costs of the first three items come in at the high end, the total of all the requests is $6,275,104 which is roughly twice the amount of funding available.

County Administrator Mike Mason told the Board that no action was needed at this time. Mason said that ARPA was the main subject of a convention he recently attended and local governments were urged not to rush into the distribution of the funds. The county has until 12/31/ 2024 before it has to finalize the ARPA Grant awards.

Supervisor Robert Crockett asked if it may be more prudent to postpone any action on distributing funds until the actual cost of the project is determined. Supervisor Ron Wolf concurred stating that there are other items on the list which the actual needed funds haven’t been determined.

.