The Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved funding to provide 6000 meals to individuals on the Eastern Shore through the Food Bank. County Administrator Mike Mason said that he was contacted by the Food Bank that the demand for food has been so great that the demand was exceeding the supply. Food Bank representatives said that the high demand and lower than usual donations from stores and food processors created a situation where the organization is being forced to buy food. The Board voted to take the money out of the contingency fund for the FY2019/2020 year.