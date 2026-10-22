Accomack County begins zoning review for marijuana businesses

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors is taking the first step toward establishing where marijuana-related businesses could operate in the county.

The board has approved a resolution initiating proposed changes to the county’s zoning ordinance and referring them to the Planning Commission for review and recommendations.

The proposed amendments would designate which zoning districts could allow marijuana cultivation, processing, testing, distribution, transportation and retail sales, including marijuana stores and microbusinesses.

The county is also considering rules covering site plans, setbacks and buffers, landscaping, minimum distances from certain locations, outdoor lighting, and restrictions on the size and placement of signs.

The resolution follows action by the Virginia General Assembly to establish a regulated commercial marijuana market, with retail sales scheduled to begin July first, 2027.

Under the state legislation, the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority could begin accepting certain business license applications in February, with licenses potentially being issued as early as May.

State law limits the ability of local governments to prohibit or broadly regulate marijuana businesses, but it preserves local authority over zoning and land use.

The county’s action does not approve any specific marijuana business or finalize the proposed zoning rules. Instead, it begins the review process, with the Planning Commission expected to study the amendments and make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Robert Crockett wanted everyone to understand that the State has severely restricted local authority on these issues. The Board has little if any authority to restrict canibus sales or adopt any regulations regarding hours available and any other attempt to restrict access.

It does allow the county to add a tax up to 3.5%. The county can prohibit the use of marijuana in public parks and on school property.

Supervisor Crockett said that it is ironic that marijuana is a controlled substance at the federal level but the state is requiring counties to allow these businesses in essence to violate federal law.