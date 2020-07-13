The only Eastern Shore COVID-19 metric that changed in Monday morning’s report was Accomack County’s case count fell by one, bringing the County’s overall case count to 1,041.

The Eastern Shore processed 23 COVID-19 tests in Monday’s numbers.

Virginia’s overall numbers continue to creep up, with 984 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, however the VDH reported 12 fewer probable COVID-19 cases. Virginia’s total case count is now 68,814.

23 new hospitalizations were added to Virginia’s numbers according to the VDH, for a new overall total 6,720, and probable hospitalizations remained unmoved at 45. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association continues to report increases in current Virginia COVID-19 Hospitalizations, with confirmed increasing by seven to 663 and pending test result increasing by 77 to 466.

Virginia reported two additional deaths Monday morning, for an overall total of 1,861, and probable deaths remained unchanged.

Virginia processed 9,982 tests in Monday’s report for a test positive rate of 9.8%.