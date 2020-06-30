Grants of up to $5,000 for small businesses and up to $3,750 for closed home based businesses and restaurants with take-out and delivery are available to qualifying small businesses located in Accomack County. The County is using an executive order to determine whether a small business is eligible for grant funds. Examples of businesses closed by the executive order include but are not limited to:

Restaurants

Restaurants that provided take-out/delivery are eligible for a $3750 grant

Theatres

Hair Salons

Indoor Public Amusement

Campgrounds

Home based businesses that were closed are also eligible for the reduced grant of $3750

At this time the County is not receiving applications for Small Business Grants. The on-line application for small businesses will be up on the county website on July 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. and the application period will close on July 10, 2020. Funding will be on a FIRST COME FIRST SERVED basis and only one grant per business will be awarded. An on-line application form and submittal is REQUIRED to be considered.

Small businesses which are located within the incorporated towns should check this website often to find out whether or not you are eligible to apply based on action by the incorporated town. Towns participating in the County’s Small Business Grant Initiative as of June 29th are: Bloxom, Saxis and Onley.

A final listing of incorporated towns wishing to participate will be posted on the Accomack County Government web page on July 1, 2020.

Successful applicants will be notified by email and be required to submit a w-9 form. Successful grant award recipients, applicant names and business names will be listed on the website after July 13, 2020. There will also be details regarding grant notifications on the website.

