Tuesday’s Covid-19 report shows Accomack County adding 4 new cases. All other metrics for both counties remain unchanged. Statewide Virginia added 905 cases with 91 new probable cases for a statewide total of 97712 cases since mid March. There were 66 new hospitalizations and 1 probable hospitalization. 17 new deaths were reported.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports 866 current hospitalizations with 427 probable hospitalizations for a total of 1293.