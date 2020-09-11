Accomack County reported two additional COVID-19 test positives Friday morning. All other Eastern Shore metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 84 tests in Friday’s report for a test positive rate of 2.3%.

Virginia added 1,084 additional COVID-19 test positives Friday, with 31 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports 17 additional confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a current statewide total of 780.

Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.

Virginia processed 17,554 tests for a test positive rate of 6.1%.

