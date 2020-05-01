Accomack County added 39 new COVID-19 positives in Friday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, bringing its total case count to 303. Accomack also reported one additional hospitalization and one new death, bringing its total hospitalizations to 19 and its deaths to five.

Northampton County added 18 new COVID-19 positives, but hospitalizations remained the same and the county still has no COVID-19 deaths. The total Northampton case count is now 82.

The Eastern Shore has a total of 22 current hospitalizations from COVID-19.

Accomack County remains in 2nd place in Virginia for highest case rate, behind only Richmond County.

According to the report, the Eastern Shore Health District has 381 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4 probable, but it does not break down this information by County. The report also says 4 of the Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 deaths are confirmed and one is probable.

According to the VDH, there are still only five outbreaks on the Eastern Shore, and 257 of the 385 total cases are associated with these five outbreaks. There are currently 9 reported cases of Eastern Shore healthcare workers.

Of the Eastern Shore cases, 64% are African-American, 23% are white, 3% are other and 10% are not reported. Of the Eastern Shore’s hospitalizations, 77% are African-American, 18% are white and 5% are other.

Virginia added its largest one day confirmed case count total with 929 new, bringing its confirmed case count to 16,109, with an additional 792 probable cases. Virginia added 29 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths for an overall total of 572, with an additional 9 probable deaths. 73% of Virginia’s deaths have been over the age of 70.

Virginia also added 93 hospitalizations for a total confirmed COVID-19 hospitalization count of 2,407, with 9 probable hospitalizations.

The Virginia Department of Health has processed 105,648 tests, for a test positive rate of 15%.

