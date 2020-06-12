Accomack County added three new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, and three new hospitalizations, bringing the county’s total to 987 cases and 58 total hospitalizations. Deaths in Accomack County remained unchanged.

Northampton County reported no changes to its COVID-19 metrics Friday morning.

These numbers are the result of 163 tests processed, for a test positive rate of 1.84%.

Virginia added 578 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, for an ovreall total of 50,853, with 14 fewer probable COVID-19 cases added, at 2,358.

The Eastern Shore still reports 10 outbreaks, and 870 of the Eastern Shore’s cases are associated with those 10 outbreaks.

Virginia reported 83 new total hospitalizations, which brings the state’s total of 5,417, and one fewer probable COVID-19 hospitalization for a new total of 28. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports a mixed bag. Confirmed current COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a large drop, down 48 to 663, but pending test result COVID-19 current hospitalizations were up five to 363 total.

Virginia added 13 new COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 1,426, and one new probable COVID-19 death. 870 of Virginia’s deaths have been in nursing homes.

Virginia processed 43,147 tests Thursday, its largest ever number, for a test positive rate of 1.3%.

