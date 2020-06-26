It was another quiet COVID-19 report for the Eastern Shore Friday morning, as Accomack and Northampton’s case counts remained unchanged at 1,037 and 269. Accomack County did add one new hospitalization, for a new overall total of 71, but deaths remained unmoved at 14. Northampton’s hospitalizations and deaths remained at 39 and 28.

The Eastern Shore Health District processed 48 tests in these numbers.

Virginia reported 428 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, for a new confirmed case total of 57,384, with four additional probable COVID-19 cases, for a total of 2,562.

39 new confirmed hospitalizations were added Friday, for a new overall total of 5,961, with one new probable COVID-19 hospitalization, for a total of 34. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports overall current hospitalizations are flat. Current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 8 to 559, but pending test result hospitalizations fell by 8 to 295.

Virginia reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths Friday morning, for a new overall total of 1,572, and added one additional probable COVID-19 death, for a total of 103.

