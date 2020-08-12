Accomack County added one new case, two new hospitalizations and one new death in Wednesday morning’s COVID-19 report from the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack County now has 17 total COVID-19 deaths. All Northampton County metrics remained unmoved. The Eastern Shore processed 53 tests in Wendesday’s update for a test positive rate of 1.8%.

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s website, there have been 36 total COVID-19 test positives in the last two weeks in Accomack and Northampton County.

Virginia reported 662 additional COVID-19 test positives Wednesday morning, with 114 additional probable cases.

73 additional confirmed hospitalizations were added, with one additional probable hospitalization. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports an increase of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide by 18 to a total of 884.

Virginia added six additional COVID-19 deaths with two additional probable deaths.

15,897 tests were processed in Wednesday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 4.16%.

