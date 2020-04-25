COVID-19 cases are continuing to grow in Accomack County, The northern Eastern Shore of Virginia county added 46 new cases in Saturday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, bringing its total to 146 now. Northampton County added five cases and brought its total to 20.

Hospitalization numbers for the two counties remain unchanged, with 17 in Accomack and one in Northampton. No new deaths have been reported for the Eastern Shore Health District as well. Virginia reports 1,935 confirmed hospitalizations and seven probable.

The Eastern Shore has processed 454 tests as of Saturday morning and Virginia has processed 72,178.

The VDH still reports five outbreaks within the Eastern Shore Health District.

Virginia added 733 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total confirmed case count to 11,902. The report also lists 464 probable COVID-19 positives. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said Friday afternoon one of the models they were following predicted the peak to be Friday, April 24, but today’s numbers are higher than yesterdays.

Virginia added 25 new deaths in Saturday’s report, bringing the confirmed COVID-19 death total to 432, with seven probable deaths.

.