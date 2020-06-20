In Saturday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, Accomack County added 2 new COVID-19 cases. Northampton added 3 new cases. Accomack added no new hospitalizations with 67 since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of new hospitalizations in Northampton county are uncertain at this time. There were no new deaths in either county.

The total case count for Accomack since the beginning of the pandemic is 1024 and for Northampton is 268.

Virginia added 646 confirmed cases for a total of 54,958. Virginia added 107 new deaths for a total of 1506.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports a total of 880 confirmed and pending hospitalizations statewide as of Saturday. As of Saturday there are 4052 hospital beds available statewide.