In early December, Accomack County 4-H Teen Club participants decided to bring joy and holiday cheer to some of our local seniors residing in Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. The club wanted to make sure that everyone had a wonderful holiday season. The teens worked together to decide on who to gift, what gifts to give and wrapped them for the residents. The teens decided to give their “Grand-Friends” some gifts to “warm up” the holiday season. Some of the teens recently delivered the gift bags to Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center for their “Grand-Friends” to receive on Christmas Day. Accomack County 4-H would like to give a “Special Thanks” to Roses and Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center for making this event possible.

.