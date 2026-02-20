Accomack Circuit Court hears strangulation and child abuse cases

By Linda Cicoira

A Temperanceville man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to strangling his former girlfriend in January.

According to a report, 63-year-old Artis J Lane Jr. was staying with Catherine Taylor at her house because he was having health issues. The woman said he was not as sick as she initially thought and wanted him to leave her home. The two were yelling back and forth when he grabbed her by the throat until she felt dizzy.

Sentencing was set for March 12. Due to the violent nature of the crime, Judge Lynwood W. Lewis Jr. would not grant him bond. He has been in jail for about five weeks. A plea agreement called for sentencing to be within the guidelines. Reports for those guidelines and criminal history were ordered. The maximum sentence for the crime is five years in prison.

Twenty-nine-year-old Samantha Amelia Edwards, of Parksley, pleaded no contest to abuse and neglect of a child on Nov. 24, 2025. The woman was accused of leaving her home with her 18-month-old son, hiding from authorities, and not dressing the child properly for cold weather.

It was 41 degrees outside with wind chills that made it feel like 36 degrees. A search for them lasted a couple of hours. The child was wearing a sleeveless outfit and was wrapped in a thin blanket and placed under her t-shirt.

Judgement was deferred for a year. She was required to take classes in parenting and anger management, be drug and alcohol free, comply with social services suggestions, and seek employment. If she follows those requirements, she would be convicted of a misdemeanor in February of 2027.