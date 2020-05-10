Accomack County officially has had more than 500 COVID-19 cases according to Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. It was all but certain, sitting at 496 as of Saturday. Accomack added 12 new cases and is now at 508 total. Northampton added four new cases and is now at 163 total. Again, these are total numbers, not current.

Neither Accomack nor Northampton County added any new hospitalizations or deaths, with Accomack at 23 and 7 and Northampton at 9 and 5 respectively.

Case counts for the Eastern Shore of Virginia are anticipated to jump mid week following 1,500 tests administered at the Eastern Shore Community College Friday and Saturday. Jon Richardson of the Eastern Shore Health District reported to ShoreDailyNews.com 588 were tested yesterday, so there were a little less than 100 kits leftover. During the peaks both days the Health District was testing about 120 people per hour. Richardson wanted to remind residents that a negative test only confirms you are negative when you are tested. It does not prove whether you have previously had the virus and recovered, nor does it mean you could not later be infected with the virus.

The Eastern Shore Health District still reports 8 outbreaks on the Eastern Shore, three in longterm care facilities and five in congregate settings.

Virginia added 876 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sunday morning’s report, for a total of 22,962, and added nine new probable cases, for 1,119.

Virginia also reported 47 new hospitalizations, bringing the overall total to 3,190 and reported no new probable hospitalizations. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports 1,555 current hospitalizations in the Commonwealth of Virginia. This number represents confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalized patients who have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting confirmation.

There were 12 new confirmed deaths reported, for a confirmed total of 813 with no new probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 7,005 tests Saturday, for a total of 157,957 processed and a positive test rate of 12.5%.

