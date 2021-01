Because of the Covid resurgence, the Accomack County School Board’s meeting on January 19 will be virtual in stead of in person. It will not be held at Metompkin Elementary School. Anyone wishing to make a public comment can email them to Gretta Smith at gretta.smith@acps-k12.org. Earlier the Accomack County Board of Supervisors also made the decision to hold their meeting on January 20 virtually. Comments must be submitted to the County Administrator’s office by 3 p.m. on January 20.

