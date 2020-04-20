The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday night not to solicit the services of a recruitment firm to find a replacement for Celia Burge as County Attorney. Burge will be moving on to the position of judge in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Supervisor Harris Phillips said he preferred to let the County Administration conduct the search initially with the option to employ a search firm if needed later. Supervisor Crockett said that hiring an outside firm would take longer especially with the CORVID-19 situation. He supported the motion.

The Board voted unanimously to locally seek a new county attorney.

Burge received the well wishes from each member of the Board and their heartfelt thanks for the relationship she had developed with each of them and the excellent work she did for the County during her years as County Attorney.

