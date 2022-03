The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night to name the Sawmill Park Pavilion, the William “Bill” Allen Sr. Pavilion. Allen was the long term Director of Parks and Recreation in Accomack County.

The Board also approved naming the Sawmill Ball Park Field, the “Tony Robinson Washington , Jr. and Earline Page Washington Field.” Tony Washington was a long time local football coach and worked to establish flag football in Accomack County.

