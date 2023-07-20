Accomack Board limits display of ramp permits to vehicles with boat trailers in tow

July 20, 2023
Accomack County Seal

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors discussed issues involving the County’s public boat ramp ordinance at their June 21 meeting.   It was revealed that the costs in FY22 for administering the ordinance ran approximately $11,500 with revenues generated at approximately $14,000.  The Board discussed a couple of options including allowing charter captains  and to distribute up to 6 transferrable permits to customers.

After a lengthy discussion Supervisor Ron Wolfe said that the county policy of requiring everyone who parks at a ramp site display a sticker is onerous.  Wolfe further stated that the fairest way to do it would be only require vehicles with trailers in tow to display a sticker.

The Board held a public hearing at Wednesday night’s meeting and voted unanimously to change the ordinance to require only vehicles with trailers attached to display a sticker.  The new policy will take effect. on January 1, 2024 and only pertains to county owned ramp facilities.

