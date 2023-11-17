Accomack Board votes to settle with RH Contracting on Library project

November 17, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Eastern Shore Public Library

Pictured: The Eastern Shore Public Library under construction in March of 2021

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to authorize County Administrator Mike Mason and County Attorney Jan Practor to enter into a settlement agreement and release with RH Contracting.   

RH Contracting won the contract to build the new Eastern Shore Public Library but was fired from the project in late January this year after a history of unmet deadlines and construction problems putting the new library almost two years beyond the scheduled completion date.

The Library in Parksley opened in August of this year.

.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

November 17, 2023, 5:32 am
Clear sky
SE
Clear sky
41°F
4 mph
Apparent: 39°F
Pressure: 1021 mb
Humidity: 100%
Winds: 4 mph SE
Windgusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:44 am
Sunset: 4:50 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Hardees Candied Bacon
Throwback Thursday WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber