Accomack Board votes to settle with RH Contracting on Library project

Pictured: The Eastern Shore Public Library under construction in March of 2021

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to authorize County Administrator Mike Mason and County Attorney Jan Practor to enter into a settlement agreement and release with RH Contracting.

RH Contracting won the contract to build the new Eastern Shore Public Library but was fired from the project in late January this year after a history of unmet deadlines and construction problems putting the new library almost two years beyond the scheduled completion date.

The Library in Parksley opened in August of this year.

