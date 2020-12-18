The Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday night amended a resolution passed in August to provide for a $2 per hour hazard pay bonus for county employees who provided face to face services to the public during the pandemic. Prior to the passing of the ordinance,  only employees currently on the county payroll were eligible.  The amendment allows the county to also provide the bonus to employees who provided face to face services but are no longer working for the county.

Eastern Shore Firefighters