Accomack Board votes to accept Hazard Mitigation Grant

Accomack County is taking action to protect homes from future flooding, thanks to a significant state and federal grant. The County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with a plan to elevate eight residences in high-risk areas, utilizing nearly 1.7 million dollars in hazard mitigation funding.

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors authorized the County Administrator Mike Mason to formally accept a substantial Hazard Mitigation Grant. This grant, totaling over $1.6 million, was awarded back in May by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, or VDEM, with the goal of raising eight specific homes out of the floodplain.

The project is fully funded by federal and state agencies, with 90% coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency—FEMA—and the remaining 10% from VDEM. The targeted properties are located across various communities, including Tangier, Parksley, and Onancock.

The initial timeline for the project was tight, requiring completion by this past August. However, staff successfully secured a 12-month extension, pushing the deadline to August 5th, 2026. This extension makes the project feasible.

The next step involves the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission, which will administer the grant. They are currently reaching out to the eight property owners to confirm their participation. So far, three owners have expressed interest, one has indicated their home is too damaged, and four have yet to respond. The commission plans to send formal letters to those non-responsive owners shortly.

Additionally, accepting the grant requires a budget amendment. County Administrator Mason will schedule a public hearing on that amendment to comply with state law, ensuring residents have a chance to comment before final approval.