Picture courtesy of the VCU Capital News Service

Accomack County Supervisors are urging everyone to participate in the upcoming census. There’s a good reason. For every undercounted citizen the county will lose $2000 a year in federal funding for the next 10 years. Supervisor Donald Hart is taking the US Post Office to task for failing to put letters in post office boxes with 911 addresses even when they know the box number.

Governor Ralph Northam invited Virginians across the Commonwealth to participate in a 2020 Census week of action tomorrow through next Friday. Events throughout the week encourage Virginia residents to learn more about what’s at stake in the 2020 Census and to take action in their communities to help ensure Virginia has a complete and accurate count.

“An accurate count in the 2020 Census will support our efforts to build a Commonwealth for all Virginians and paint a more complete picture of the diverse voices that make up our state,” said Governor Northam. “I urge all Virginians to take part in the 2020 Census week of action and learn about how you can raise awareness about the upcoming census in your community.”

