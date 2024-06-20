Accomack Board to salute four valedictorians

By Linda Cicoira

The four recently graduated Accomack High School students who excelled to the very top of their classes achieving the status of valedictorians will be recognized for their academic achievements at the county supervisor’s meeting Thursday night.

According to resolutions proposed for the sessions, the Class of 2024 valedictorians were Kyli Alene Hewett from Arcadia High School, Alona Harrison Charnock of Tangier Combined School, William Harvie of Nandua High School, and Marley Arianna Katsetos of Chincoteague High School.

Arcadia’s Hewett earned an exemplary grade point average of 4.35 while participating in Hi-Y Club, peer tutoring, and being on the softball and volleyball teams. She completed 60 dual enrollment courses and 90. hours of community service with Pittsville United Methodist Church. She will continue her success story at Averett University.

Tangier’s Charnock held a 3.28 grade point average. She excelled in her internship through Accomack County Public Schools while working with elementary students. Charnock was active in the community and participated in Vacation Bible School and Relay for Life while working and helping her family. She will continue her education at the Accomack County Fire and EMS Academy.

Nandua’s Harvie had the highest-grade point average for all the valedictorians with a 4.42. He participated in the BETA Club and the Model General Assembly and was class president. Harvie was active in Greenbrier Boys Camp, the Leadership Academy, Paul Nolz Indoor Soccer Camp, as a volunteer at Camp Occohannock, and on the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office Toy Drive. He will continue his education at the University of Virginia.

Chincoteague’s Katsetos worked diligently to achieve a 4.27 grade point average while serving as BETA Club president, and being a member of the Key Club and the FBLA. Katsetos also interned at Chincoteague Elementary School, assisted with events organized by the Senior Beta Club, and was on the softball, volleyball, and basketball teams. She volunteered with the American Legion and Operation Christmas Child, serving at community dinners, helping at school fundraising events for After Prom, and participating in food drives. She will continue her successful journey at the University of Virginia.