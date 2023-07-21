Accomack Board to consider seven percent raise for County employees

During the Supervisor’s comment period at the Wednesday night meeting of the Accomack County Board of Supervisors, Chairman Robert Crockett said that in spite of no action by the General Assembly on the state budget, he thinks that the County should move ahead with a seven per cent raise for county employees.

Crockett said that the raise should be implemented regardless of what the state does. He said even if there is no end to the impasse at the state level, the Board should be prepared to act during the regular meeting on August 16.

When asked if 911 employees would receive the raise, Crockett said, “we don’t need to leave anyone out.”

.