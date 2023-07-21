Accomack Board to consider seven percent raise for County employees

July 21, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

During the Supervisor’s comment period at the Wednesday night meeting of the Accomack County Board of Supervisors,  Chairman Robert Crockett said that in spite of no action by the General Assembly on the state budget, he thinks that the County should move ahead with a seven per cent raise for county employees.   

Crockett said that the raise should be implemented regardless of what the state does.  He said  even if there is no end to the impasse at the state level, the Board should be prepared to act during the regular meeting on August 16.

When asked if 911 employees would receive the raise, Crockett said, “we don’t need to leave anyone out.”

.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

July 21, 2023, 5:45 am
Partly cloudy
S
Partly cloudy
74°F
4 mph
real feel: 79°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 91%
wind speed: 4 mph S
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:58 am
sunset: 8:21 pm
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Advertisement - Save 40% off retail with the Shopping Show!
Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Twitter Alerts