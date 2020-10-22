The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to take an ordinance to public hearing an ordinance to require a fee for the use of county boat launch facilities. The Board discussed various scenarios and problems associated with implementing the program. The money generated will all go to maintain the county facilities. The ordinance will require a daily fee of $7.00 or an annual fee of $40.00. Accomack County residents who own property and have their boats registered in the county will receive their passes free and it is planned at this time to provide those each year in the personal property tax bills. Also any individual who leases a slip at a county facility will also receive a free permit. Discounts will be available for non residents who purchase a Virginia Salt Water Fishing license as well.

The ordinance will be enforced by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department.

A public hearing on this ordinance will be held at the November 16 Board meeting.

