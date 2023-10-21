Accomack Board receives Sawmill Park update from new Parks and Rec Manager

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors heard a report from the new Parks & Recreation Programs manager William Custis on department activities at Sawmill Park. Custis was also introduced to the Board, having replaced his longtime predecessor Wayne Burton earlier this year. Custis updated the Board on the overall use of the park and shared a review of the year’s activities to date along with future activities and plans for Sawmill Park.

Currently the Park offers cheerleading activities, youth and mens basketball, co-ed softball, women’s volleyball and co-ed kickball and disc golf among other things.

Custis stated that citizens of the Shore utilize this park for events ranging from family reunions and birthday parties to political rallies and church outings. He said that Sawmill Park continues to be one of the largest venues on the Shore. He also said he is working on establishing a dog park.

Upcoming activities include a coat drive for Accomack County Public Schools, Sawmill Trunk or Treat, the annual bicycle drive and an event called Winter Wonderland.

Custis told the Board that opportunities and challenges include maintaining the park facility and upgrading equipment to bring in more revenue, upgrading sports gear for youth and coaches to include mouth guards for flag football, and youth and adult jerseys.

He also said he plans to participate in more community events including a Halloween trunk or treat event, Christmas decorations and 4th of July celebrations.

Other plans are to make the playground more accessible for those with disabilities, offer more incentives to utilize the park for various activities, expand rest room facilities to accommodate more people and add storage to house accessories for events.

In a related action the Board approved a bid by Advantage Lawn Care in the amount of $154,467 to construct a new access road at Sawmill Park, install a programmable security gate with a card reader and fencing.