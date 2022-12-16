The Accomack County Board of Supervisors postponed approving a proposal by the Fire Commission that would have expanded the number of staff eligible for a tax break on one vehicle. The original amendment that would allow for the tax exemption for those who regularly respond to fire calls as determined by the Fire Chief or Executive Officer was passed in September. It was presented to the Fire Commission which voted unanimously to oppose the plan wanting to expand it to include most fire department members.

At Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting a public hearing was held to approve the updated proposal from the Fire Commission. However there was hesitation on the part of the Board to move forward at this time.

Supervisor Robert Crockett made the following comments:

Following Crockett’s comments, the board took no action on the proposed amendments to the ordinance. The ordinance changes approved in September will remain in effect providing relief to members of volunteer fire departments or members of a volunteer EMS agency meeting the definition of “EMS personnel” in the Virginia Code who regularly respond to emergency calls as determined by the Fire Chief.

The Board of Supervisors voted to postpone consideration of the Fire Commission recommendations until their upcoming budget sessions.