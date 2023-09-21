Accomack Board hears presentation on relocating Bloxom ambulances to Tasley

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation by the Mr. Glenn Smith on a proposal to relocate two ambulances currently located at Bloxom to the Tasley Vol. Fire Company.

The County received letter requests on August 14, 2023 from the Tasley Volunteer Fire Company and Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company requesting it compile information to be used to prepare a business case for the relocation of two of Bloxom Volunteer Fire Department’s ambulances to the Tasley station and the County to provide staffing to operate these ambulances. The fire companies would also like the DPS Batallion Chief, currently in Parksley, to also move to Tasley, making access to Rt. 13 much quicker and enhancing response time.

A proposal compiled by the fire companies cites several advantages of such an action. The fire companies contend that placing the ambulances on Rt.13 at the Tasley Fire House would shorten response time and make access to Rt 13 easier, quicker and safer.

They also contend that ambulances have 1.75 miles to travel on Market St. in Onancock to reach Rt 13 and that there are several roads and cross walks entering Market St. especially near Four Corner Plaza resulting in much heavier traffic at the intersection. The volume of traffic and number of accidents are both much higher than it is at the Whispering Pines intersection or the intersection of Rt 13 and Edgar Thomas Road.

The presentation also cites plans to reduce the speed limit in Onancock to allow more golf carts to be on the street, which may create dangerous conditions for both the golf carts and ambulances responding to emergencies. It also cited plans by VDOT to change the traffic pattern on Market St. resulting in one lane in both directions with a turn lane in between them and the addition of a bike path to the side of the road all of which would make the road more dangerous to emergency vehicles and other users.

The proposal follows one by the Parksley Vol. Fire Company to build a sub station at Fisher’s Corner which would also result in reduced response time to the Rt. 13 corridor.

In 2007, the County funded a study on EMS response which recommended assets be relocated on Rt. 13. To date, no action has been taken but Parksley, Tasley and Bloxom Fire Companies have used it to advance their proposals.